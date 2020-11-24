Thanksgiving shopping, traveling still thriving despite pandemic

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Grocery stores usually prepare for a Thanksgiving rush, but due to the pandemic, family gatherings could be a lot smaller.

“Nothing major,” Chris Norris said while shopping when asked about his Thanksgiving plans. “It’s just going to be something slight.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends virtual celebrations and says gatherings should be limited only to people who live in the same household.

However, local grocery stores say the foot traffic remains steady.

“It’s been heavy this week,” said Dajasha Ware, an assistant manager at the Mac’s Fresh Market in Alexandria. “As time goes by, it’s going to pick up more and more.”

Mac’s Fresh Market says they have not noticed a difference despite the pandemic, and they are not the only ones making that statement.

Sanda McQuain, the executive director of England Airpark, sent the following statement to KALB:

“Travel has remained strong at AEX. I do not have numbers for last week yet, but thru about Nov. 15, we were only down about 35-40% as compared to a year ago. Nationally thru Nov. 15 numbers are down about 65%. TSA throughput was strong nationally over the weekend and the best they’ve been in months.”

While the CDC does not recommend large gatherings, it does emphasize the importance of maintaining a healthy environment.

