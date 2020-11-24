Advertisement

Thanksgiving shopping, traveling still thriving despite pandemic

By Corey Howard
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 6:04 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Grocery stores usually prepare for a Thanksgiving rush, but due to the pandemic, family gatherings could be a lot smaller.

“Nothing major,” Chris Norris said while shopping when asked about his Thanksgiving plans. “It’s just going to be something slight.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends virtual celebrations and says gatherings should be limited only to people who live in the same household.

However, local grocery stores say the foot traffic remains steady.

“It’s been heavy this week,” said Dajasha Ware, an assistant manager at the Mac’s Fresh Market in Alexandria. “As time goes by, it’s going to pick up more and more.”

Mac’s Fresh Market says they have not noticed a difference despite the pandemic, and they are not the only ones making that statement.

Sanda McQuain, the executive director of England Airpark, sent the following statement to KALB:

While the CDC does not recommend large gatherings, it does emphasize the importance of maintaining a healthy environment.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Researchers at St. Jude are excited about a potential treatment for COVID-19.
St. Jude scientists make breakthrough and discover possible COVID-19 treatment
Ahmond Da’shawn Mason is wanted in connection to a shooting on November 18th in Pineville.
WANTED: RPSO seeking suspect in November 18th shooting
Alexandria Police are investigating an armed robbery of a business
APD investigating another armed robbery of local business
Source: AP Images
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations
Traffic fatality
APD investigating N. Bolton Ave. traffic fatality

Latest News

Local businesses thriving despite pandemic
Senator Cassidy reacts to presidential transition
Senator Cassidy reacts to presidential transition
COVID-19 keeping court cases backlogged
COVID-19 keeping Rapides Parish court cases backlogged