Unidentified pedestrian killed in crash involving Boyce Police Officer

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (LSP) - On November 24 around 2:00 a.m., Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a crash involving a pedestrian on Louisiana Highway 1 just north of Rapides Station Road. The crash ultimately claimed the life of an unknown male pedestrian and involved a fully marked Boyce Police Department vehicle.

The initial investigation revealed the crash occurred as an unidentified pedestrian was standing with a bicycle near the white fog line in the southbound lane of Louisiana Highway 1. A 2019 Boyce Police Department Dodge Charger, driven by an on-duty Boyce Police Officer, was traveling south on LA 1 and impacted the pedestrian in the southbound lane.

As a result, the pedestrian sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. The unknown male pedestrian was transported to the Rapides Parish Coroner’s Office for further identification and toxicology screening. The Boyce Police Officer was not injured in the crash and impairment is not suspected with a routine toxicology analysis pending. The crash remains under investigation.

Pedestrians and motorists alike are urged to remain vigilant while on area roadways and pay close attention to their surroundings. Crashes involving pedestrians, in most cases, can be avoided by following some basic safety guidelines. Pedestrians should wear light-colored or reflective clothing and should always avoid walking, in the roadway, in dark areas. Pedestrians must also assume that approaching motorists cannot see them, especially at night. Crossing roadways only in well-lit, designated areas and always walking facing traffic will enhance the safety for pedestrians.

In 2020, Troop E Troopers have investigated 46 fatal crashes resulting in 54 fatalities.

