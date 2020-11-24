Yum! Williams Sonoma selling Baby Yoda’s macarons

(CNN) - If you’re looking for a tasty holiday treat for a Star Wars fan on your gift list, Baby Yoda’s space macarons could be just the thing!

Williams Sonoma is offering a new product called “Navarro Nummies.”

The inspiration came from a scene in season two of “The Mandalorian” where Baby Yoda aka The Child uses the force to steal cookies.

The officially licensed, French-style almond macarons come with a creamy, rich vanilla filling and a rich price tag as well. The dessert carries the out of this world price tag of nearly 50 bucks a dozen.

