Avoyelles superintendent says school tax renewals are ‘crucial’

MARKSVILLE, La. (KALB) - Did you know Avoyelles Parish teachers are the lowest-paid educators in Louisiana? That’s why Superintendent of Schools Blaine Dauzat wants Avoyelles Parish voters to support two tax renewals on the December 5 ballot.

Dauzat said these two important tax renewals impact employee salaries. He wants voters to support these renewals so that students can get a quality education.

“Two and a half million dollars of budget cuts would be drastic,” Dauzat said.

The first tax renewal is a quarter-cent sales tax.

“That’s a quarter for every hundred dollars you spend in Avoyelles Parish,” Dauzat said. “I mean that’s nothing. We all probably drop a quarter in the sofa every day or two.”

The second is a ten mill property tax.

“If your property or your home is valued at less than $75,000 this is going to cost you a penny,” Dauzat said. “Because if you have a homestead exemption, and then above $75,000, we’re only talking about costing you one dollar for every thousand dollars that your property is worth above $75,000.”

Despite the low pay for teachers, the district does have examples of success. One of those is Marksville Elementary School, which has seen growth in test scores in recent years.

“When the community gets involved you see growth,” Marksville Elementary Principal Nicole Gagnard said.

“Avoyelles Parish teachers and all those involved in the school system want the best for our students,” Marksville Elementary Teacher Jessica Chatelain said. “And I could only hope that the people of our parish support that.”

Educators said most teachers don’t teach for the pay.

“No one goes into teaching for the money we all know that. It’s more of an intrinsic reward, but we do have bills to pay just like other families,” Chatelain said. “And if you can get high quality teachers into positions in the parish, then your students will perform better.”

Teachers we talked with said they’re invested in the future of Avoyelles Parish and they hope the community will too.

“This is their community,” Gagnard said. “Those that would say ‘no’ to this renewal, they are putting into a system that is producing the future people that’s going to run our community, run for offices here, hold jobs. So, they’re just investing in the future of our community. So, by saying ‘no’ you’re basically saying I don’t want what’s best for the future of this community. We’re responsible for what we grow here.”

The Avoyelles Parish School District employees are asking you to vote ‘yes’ for these two tax renewals during early voting or on December 5.

“Please invest in the children of Avoyelles Parish,” Chatelain said. “We do it day in and day out. Our district is making great strides and in order to continue to be able to do that we need to be properly funded, so please support us.”

According to Dauzat, these taxes went into effect ten years ago. He said even with the lowest paid teachers there’s been a lot of improvements, and he knows voters will do their part to continue putting education first.

“I mean this will be crucial,” Dauzat said. “We would be crippled if we lose two and a half million dollars to a system our size. You’re just talking about effects that there would have to be ripple effects that nobody wants to go to or even wants to think about.”

Dauzat said, “The other thing is we’ve made a lot of improvements. We feel like we gained some public trust over the last several years. For a four-year period, we were the highest, we grew more than any district in the entire state, so we feel like we’ve done our part. We’re hoping that the people of Avoyelles Parish can do their part also and prove that education is a priority.”

