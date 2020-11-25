Fox News viewership slips post-election

NEW YORK (AP) — Fox News viewership slipped the two weeks after Election Day compared to the two weeks prior.

President Donald Trump retweeted an odd video on Tuesday that featured actor Randy Quaid using doomsday tones to talk about Fox viewership.

TIME TO MAKE OAN & NEWSMAX RICH. FOX IS DEAD TO ME! pic.twitter.com/IhnDXCJ7a7 — Randy Quaid (@RandyRRQuaid) November 13, 2020

Fox News has been the favorite channel for Trump’s supporters, and it’s not unusual for followers of a particular candidate to slip away from TV following an election loss.

Still, it’s only a two-week period and it remains to be seen if the drop is something for Fox executives to worry about long-term.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.