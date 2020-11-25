Advertisement

Fox News viewership slips post-election

(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 6:05 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Fox News viewership slipped the two weeks after Election Day compared to the two weeks prior.

President Donald Trump retweeted an odd video on Tuesday that featured actor Randy Quaid using doomsday tones to talk about Fox viewership.

Fox News has been the favorite channel for Trump’s supporters, and it’s not unusual for followers of a particular candidate to slip away from TV following an election loss.  

Still, it’s only a two-week period and it remains to be seen if the drop is something for Fox executives to worry about long-term.

