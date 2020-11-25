Johnny Downs fields, facilities to receive improvements next

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Over the last few months, the topic of Johnny Downs has come up frequently at the Alexandria City Council meetings. The council and administration have been focussing on separate projects that together make up the Johnny Downs Rejuvenation Project.

So far, the council has approved spending and working with contractors to get new soccer goals, fix the lights and restore the fencing on the baseball and softball practice fields. These projects have cost approximately $390,000 altogether.

However, the next step in the rejuvenation project is to make improvements to the actual playing fields and facilities that were damaged by the tornado last December. This project is projected to cost around $7.5 million.

District 2 Councilman Gerber Porter was the only councilman who voted against improving the Johnny Downs facility. At the meeting on Nov. 24, Porter said that he is in favor of restoring the complex to how it was before the tornado, but he is not in favor of any enhanced improvements.

Porter added that he does not want to spend millions of dollars on one facility, but he’d rather the money go to drainage repairs instead.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.