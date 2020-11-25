Advertisement

Nearly 1 mil Sunbeam crockpots recalled for burn risks

Some Crock-Pot Multi-Cookers pose a possible burn hazard.
Nov. 24, 2020
(CNN) - There’s an important recall that could impact how you make your Thanksgiving dishes.

Sunbeam Products wants you to check your crockpot. It’s voluntarily recalling more than 900,000 of its “Six-Quart Express Crock Multi-Cookers.”

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says it can pressurize when the lid isn’t fully locked. That could cause the lid to pop off suddenly and eject hot liquid, creating a burn risk.

So far, Sunbeam has gotten 99 reports of first to third-degree burns.

The crockpots were sold nationwide and in Canada, at stores and online, between July 2017 and now.

Owners are being asked to stop using the product as a pressure cooker while they wait for a replacement lid. The slow-cooker function is ok.

