Salvation Army providing Thanksgiving dinner to the homeless community

By Corey Howard
Published: Nov. 26, 2020 at 5:56 PM CST
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Salvation Army did their part to make sure everyone had a full stomach this Thanksgiving.

Volunteers with the Salvation Army spent Thanksgiving Day passing out meals to the homeless community. Attendees also had the chance to watch some Thanksgiving football as well.

“We’ll be serving the Thanksgiving dinner to both the residents and the outside people at approximately 4:45 this evening,” Jim Litsey, a monitor at the Alexandria Salvation Army, said. “Thanks to the generosity of the community.”

The Salvation Army said they prepared to feed approximately 70 to 80 people.

