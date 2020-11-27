Academy stores having to adapt this Black Friday

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - COVID-19 has forced a lot of businesses to add more guidelines and restrictions to limit the number of customers in the store at one time. However, as cases continue to rise in Louisiana, residents still went out to take advantage of the deals on Black Friday.

Academy Sports + Outdoors in Alexandria said they did not have as many customers in the store as normal as most of them decided to shop online. On a normal year, Academy Store Director Brian Bouie said people would be camping outside the store waiting for them to open. He said this year they only had about 50 customers waiting at the doors when they opened.

“We think a lot of our customers were a little leary about coming in. We had a few customers at the opening. It wasn’t long lines like the ones that we were used to in the past because a lot of our customers went online,” said Bouie.

The weather in Central Louisiana also played a factor in how many customers showed up. Some of the customers who decided to go to the store stayed in their vehicles and made purchases online. Their purchases would then be delivered by an employee to their vehicle.

Bouie added that the store managers had to roam around the store and remind customers to not all gather in one area to remain socially distant.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.