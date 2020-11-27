Thanksgiving community feeding tradition continues

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - This Thanksgiving, an Alexandria native and her family continued a holiday tradition. For 13 years, Frances Perry has hosted a Thanksgiving food giveaway.

“I’m so thankful for this blessed meal in the name of Jesus,” Resident Lilly said.

According to Perry this year it’s all about still giving back during a tough year and her family and community members helped to do that.

“It’s very important, especially in the times that we are in today,” Perry said. “Right now, with the pandemic, people are losing their jobs, losing their homes and becoming homeless. So, we have to understand that we have to give back.”

She said it may be financially or taking time to help them receive the services they need. Perry gets to do this every day. She works for the state helping people who are developmentally disabled get the services they need.

“I just want them to understand at this time giving back is the number one thing we can do for our community,” Perry said.

She graduated from the University of Louisiana at Monroe with a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology.

“If they can’t go grocery shopping, if they can’t move out of their home, then they have people come into their home to do it for them,” Perry said. “So, it’s kind of full circle to do it for my full-time job, as well as give back on my personal time as well.”

On one Thanksgiving Day, Perry’s late grandmother sent her out of the house to help at the late Reverend Ewell Williams’ food giveaway. Her mother, Cynthia Perry, is a candidate for the City Council District 3 position. She said that day Frances was sitting on the couch watching the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade when suddenly her grandmother told her to get out and go help people at Williams’ mechanic shop.

“After Reverend Ewell Williams had passed, we came to the Broadway Resource Center, and we made it like a family gathering and a fellowship,” Cynthia Perry said. “Here we are 13 years.”

Normally the group would be inside the center socializing. But due to the pandemic, they used a grab and go method.

“We were excited about being able to come back out here in any way that we could to make sure that the community is fed,” Cynthia Perry said. “We know that the people here in this community...they look forward to this meal, and we look forward to preparing them.”

“It’s a blessing,” Resident Reggie Mitchell said. “It’s a day to appreciate and Happy Thanksgiving to you today and I thank the Lord for everything, thank y’all for everything,” Mitchell said.

After seeing Williams’ service, Perry was inspired to continue helping her community. Lilly shared what she was thankful for on this Thanksgiving Day.

“I’m so thankful to be alive, and I thank y’all for being here,” Lilly said. “I appreciate everything that’s going on and I thank God for everything and putting all my family together.”

Perry’s grandmother and parents taught her the importance of community service.

“Everybody is not as fortunate as us, so you need to make sure you’re thankful for what you have and give to the people who do not have,” Perry said. “So, I’ve always felt like if I could give or if I have that time, I’m going to always give back to the community where I was raised.”

As the tradition continued, Perry said it honors her grandmother’s and Williams’ legacy.

“It’s been a blessing because I may not have known him personally, but I’m thankful I’m able to give back in his honor, and then if it wasn’t for my grandmother, I would not be able to do what I’m doing today,” Perry said. “So, I know she’s with me.”

The group fed 200 people.

To donate you can email Perry at francesdperry05@hotmail.com or find her on Facebook at Frances D. Perry.

Peabody Magnet High School cafeteria workers cooked food and radio stations donated turkeys. The Perry’s wished everyone a happy Thanksgiving!

