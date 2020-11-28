5th Quarter: First Week of Playoffs

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The first week of high school football playoffs in Central Louisiana is here! Fitz, Hutch and Corey breakdown the highlights above. Plus, you can view the final scores below.
5A Scores
|Slidell
|0
|Alexandria Senior High
|35
|Pineville
|8
|Central
|41
4A Scores
|Northwood-Shreveport
|27
|Leesville
|28
|Peabody
|0
|Neville
|50
|Rayne
|0
|Tioga
|42
3A Scores
|Lutcher
|54
|Grant
|13
|Marksville
|0
|Green Oaks
|2 (Forfeit)
|Kenner
|Saturday
|Jena
|Saturday
2A Scores
|Varnado
|0
|Many
|2 (Forfeit)
|Pickering
|6
|Bunkie
|22
|Northeast
|28
|Rosepine
|50
|Oakdale
|6
|Avoyelles
|42
|East Feliciana
|0
|Ferriday
|2 (Forfeit)
1A Scores
|Montogomery
|20
|East Beauregard
|30
|Merryville
|6
|Block
|50
|LaSalle
|32
|Delta Charter
|6
|Slaughter Community Charter
|14
|Northwood-Lena
|8
Division III
|Holy Savior Menard
|6
|Catholic-New Iberia
|13
Division IV
|St. Mary’s
|10
|Metairie Park County Day
|24
Post Game Show
