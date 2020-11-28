Advertisement

5th Quarter: First Week of Playoffs

By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick, Nicole Hutchison and Corey Howard
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 10:53 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The first week of high school football playoffs in Central Louisiana is here! Fitz, Hutch and Corey breakdown the highlights above. Plus, you can view the final scores below.

5A Scores

Slidell0Alexandria Senior High35
Pineville8Central41

4A Scores

Northwood-Shreveport27Leesville28
Peabody0Neville50
Rayne0Tioga42

3A Scores

Lutcher54Grant13
Marksville0Green Oaks2 (Forfeit)
KennerSaturdayJenaSaturday

2A Scores

Varnado0Many2 (Forfeit)
Pickering6Bunkie22
Northeast28Rosepine50
Oakdale6Avoyelles42
East Feliciana0Ferriday2 (Forfeit)

1A Scores

Montogomery20East Beauregard30
Merryville6Block50
LaSalle32Delta Charter6
Slaughter Community Charter14Northwood-Lena8

Division III

Holy Savior Menard6Catholic-New Iberia13

Division IV

St. Mary’s10Metairie Park County Day24

Post Game Show

Post Game Show

#WATCH Fitz breaks down the first week of high school football playoffs.

Posted by KALB News Channel 5 on Friday, November 27, 2020

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.

