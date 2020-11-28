5th Quarter: First Week of Playoffs

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The first week of high school football playoffs in Central Louisiana is here! Fitz, Hutch and Corey breakdown the highlights above. Plus, you can view the final scores below.

5A Scores

Slidell 0 Alexandria Senior High 35 Pineville 8 Central 41

4A Scores

Northwood-Shreveport 27 Leesville 28 Peabody 0 Neville 50 Rayne 0 Tioga 42

3A Scores

Lutcher 54 Grant 13 Marksville 0 Green Oaks 2 (Forfeit) Kenner Saturday Jena Saturday

2A Scores

Varnado 0 Many 2 (Forfeit) Pickering 6 Bunkie 22 Northeast 28 Rosepine 50 Oakdale 6 Avoyelles 42 East Feliciana 0 Ferriday 2 (Forfeit)

1A Scores

Montogomery 20 East Beauregard 30 Merryville 6 Block 50 LaSalle 32 Delta Charter 6 Slaughter Community Charter 14 Northwood-Lena 8

Division III

Holy Savior Menard 6 Catholic-New Iberia 13

Division IV

St. Mary’s 10 Metairie Park County Day 24

Post Game Show

Post Game Show #WATCH Fitz breaks down the first week of high school football playoffs. Posted by KALB News Channel 5 on Friday, November 27, 2020

