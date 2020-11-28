Many’s Gowen rises through challenges, places 5th in Cross Country State Meet

MANY, La. (KALB) - Double the excitement comes from a crowd when they know your journey, and Many’s Clifford Gowen, felt every bit of it placing fifth overall in the LHSAA State cross country meet.

Here’s the catch - he managed to do it after training on his own this entire year.

“I’ll run maybe 60-70 miles a week, and run 400-meter sprints every day,” Gowen said. “It’s not first place, but I’m still proud of it. After all that I’ve been through with all four years of cross country to do what I did, I’m super proud.”

In four years, Gowen’s maintained being a part of Many’s school band as a drum major and tuba player and competing on a high level in cross country.

“A lot of my time after school is spent at school,” Gowen said. “I’ll spend an hour down here at the track, and then I’ll go back up to finish band practice.”

That dedication led him to a verbal commitment to the University of Louisiana-Monroe.

“It’s an awesome opportunity,” Gowen said. “I still don’t know much about running, but I want to learn more about pacing and nutrition, and going to ULM is a great opportunity for me to learn all of those things.”

