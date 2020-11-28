REPORT: Pro-Bowl LT Armstead out for game against Broncos after positive COVID-19 test

NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - The New Orleans Saints will be without another starting offensive lineman on Sunday when the Saints take on the Denver Broncos.

Saints Pro-Bowl left tackle Terron Armstead has tested positive for COVID-19 and will be out for the game against the Broncos, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

A significant loss for New Orleans' offensive line: Saints' Pro-Bowl LT Terron Armstead tested positive for COVID and is out for Sunday' a game vs. the Broncos, per sources.

The Saints were already without starting guard Andrus Peat with a concussion. Peat suffered the concussion in the second quarter of the Saints’ win over the Atlanta Falcons last Sunday.

