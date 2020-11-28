Advertisement

REPORT: Pro-Bowl LT Armstead out for game against Broncos after positive COVID-19 test

New Orleans Saints offensive tackle Terron Armstead (72) kneels before an NFL football game...
New Orleans Saints offensive tackle Terron Armstead (72) kneels before an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons in New Orleans, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020. (AP Photo/Brett Duke)(Brett Duke | AP)
Published: Nov. 28, 2020 at 1:46 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - The New Orleans Saints will be without another starting offensive lineman on Sunday when the Saints take on the Denver Broncos.

Saints Pro-Bowl left tackle Terron Armstead has tested positive for COVID-19 and will be out for the game against the Broncos, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The Saints were already without starting guard Andrus Peat with a concussion. Peat suffered the concussion in the second quarter of the Saints’ win over the Atlanta Falcons last Sunday.

