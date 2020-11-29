Broncos have no QB’s on their roster eligible to play against the Saints due to COVID protocols

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - All quarterbacks on the Broncos’ roster are ineligible to play Sunday against the Saints after being deemed high-risk due to COVID protocols. That’s according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The Broncos four quarterbacks are: Jeff Driskel, Drew Lock, Brett Rypien, and Blake Bortles. None of the four QB’s were wearing masks at the time of exposure according to Schefter.

Broncos will not be forfeiting the game Schefter tweeted out. The game against the Saints kicks off at 3:05 p.m. Sunday in Denver.

