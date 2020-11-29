Advertisement

Broncos have no QB’s on their roster eligible to play against the Saints due to COVID protocols

All quarterbacks on the Broncos’ roster are ineligible to play Sunday against the Saints after...
All quarterbacks on the Broncos’ roster are ineligible to play Sunday against the Saints after being deemed high-risk due to COVID protocols. That’s according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.(KKCO)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Nov. 28, 2020 at 6:05 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - All quarterbacks on the Broncos’ roster are ineligible to play Sunday against the Saints after being deemed high-risk due to COVID protocols. That’s according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The Broncos four quarterbacks are: Jeff Driskel, Drew Lock, Brett Rypien, and Blake Bortles. None of the four QB’s were wearing masks at the time of exposure according to Schefter.

Broncos will not be forfeiting the game Schefter tweeted out. The game against the Saints kicks off at 3:05 p.m. Sunday in Denver.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 WVUE All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks to reporters at a briefing on the state's efforts...
Statement from Gov. Edwards on U.S. Supreme Court Refusing to Hear Challenge to COVID Mitigation Measures
Convicted killer up for parole, law enforcement say it’s a danger to the public
Uncovered
Uncovered: The Forgotten Storm in Central Louisiana
5th Quarter: First Week of Playoffs
Bayou Classic
Rescheduled 47th Annual Bayou Classic to be played in Shreveport in April

Latest News

Ali Gaye of the LSU Tigers during the first half of a game against the Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle...
LSU falls 20-7 at No. 5 Texas A&M
Louisiana-Lafayette quarterback Levi Lewis (1) celebrates a touchdown with wide receiver Dontae...
No. 23 Louisiana-Lafayette crushes UL-Monroe, 70-20
Four players scored in double figures, as the LSUA men’s basketball team scored a 77-73 victory...
Four Generals hit double figures in big win against Keiser
The LSUA men's basketball team created 24 turnovers and held off Florida Memorial for a 65-61...
Generals force 24 turnovers, leading to win against Florida Memorial