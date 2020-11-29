Advertisement

Bunkie shooting leaves one man fighting for his life

By Corey Howard
Published: Nov. 29, 2020 at 12:15 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
BUNKIE, La. (KALB) - One person continues to fight for their life after a shooting in Bunkie.

The shooting took place Friday night on Vine Street. KALB spoke with Scott Ferguson, Bunkie’s police chief, and he said the department did make an arrest, but it’s still an ongoing investigation.

If you have details regarding the shooting, contact Bunkies Police Department at the number seen on your screen.

