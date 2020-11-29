Family members hold a candlelight vigil for Raynell Hicks

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - One family continues to fight to keep the memory of a loved one going.

Police say Cody Kowatz (21) shot and killed Raynell Hicks (34). The shooting took place on Nov. 14 near the 700 block of N. Third Street.

The Hicks family held a candlelight vigil at 1932 Kelly Street in Alexandria.

“He was a family man,” Erica Pantallion, the mother of Raynell’s daughter, said. “I’m still in disbelief... He was in my life [for] seven years before we even had a daughter, and he was outstanding to me.”

The family released balloons in Raynell’s memory at the end of the vigil.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.