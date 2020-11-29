Advertisement

New Orleans Saints inactives vs. the Denver Broncos

By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
Published: Nov. 29, 2020 at 2:53 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
DENVER, Co. (KALB) - The New Orleans Saints have announced what players won’t play in their game against the Denver Broncos.

New Orleans Saints inactive players:

WR Deonte Harris﻿

OL Andrus Peat

﻿RB Ty Montgomery

QB Trevor Siemian﻿

CB Ken Crawley﻿

TE Garrett Griffin

﻿DT Malcolm Roach

Denver Broncos inactive players:

CB Kevin Toliver II

S Trey Marshall

LB Mark Barron

G Netane Muti

