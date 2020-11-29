New Orleans Saints inactives vs. the Denver Broncos
Published: Nov. 29, 2020 at 2:53 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
DENVER, Co. (KALB) - The New Orleans Saints have announced what players won’t play in their game against the Denver Broncos.
New Orleans Saints inactive players:
WR Deonte Harris
OL Andrus Peat
RB Ty Montgomery
QB Trevor Siemian
CB Ken Crawley
DT Malcolm Roach
Denver Broncos inactive players:
CB Kevin Toliver II
S Trey Marshall
LB Mark Barron
G Netane Muti
