No. 23 Louisiana-Lafayette crushes UL-Monroe, 70-20

MONROE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana-Lafayette scored a season-high 70 points behind five total touchdowns from quarterback Levi Lewis to cruise past in-state rival ULM, 70-20, on Saturday afternoon at Malone Stadium.

The 70 points scored by the Ragin’ Cajuns (8-1, 6-1 SBC) marks the most points scored by either team in the series and Louisiana’s most points since posting 77 against Texas Southern on Sept. 14, 2019. The 50-point margin of victory also marks series high.

Lewis did it all on Saturday, throwing for 147 yards and three scores while rushing five times for 55 yards and two touchdowns, the first time in his career he has rushed for two scores in a single game.

With his three touchdown passes, Lewis passed Terrance Broadway to move into second place in all-time career passing touchdowns with 51, while becoming one of five Ragin’ Cajuns to account for five total scores in one game in the last 20 years.

Freshman Kyren Lacy was the recipient of a game-high five passes for 48 yards and a 22-yard touchdown, with tight ends Johnny Lumpkin and Neal Johnson each bringing in two passes and a touchdown in the contest. Kaleb Carter also hauled in a touchdown pass, the first of his career.

The dynamic rushing duo of Trey Ragas and Elijah Mitchell were both stellar against ULM. Ragas rushed for 95 yards and a score and Mitchell added 93 yards and a score of his own.

