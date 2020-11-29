REPORT: WR Terrace Marshall Jr. is opting out of the 2020 season

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU junior wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. is opting out of the remainder of the 2020 college football season, according to ESPN’s Alex Scarborough.

Marshall Jr. is the fourth Tiger to opt-out this season, joining wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase, defensive back Kary Vincent, and defensive lineman Tyler Shelvin, who opted out before the season started.

The 6-foot-3 wide receiver from Bossier City, La. has 48 catches for 731 yards and 10 touchdowns for the Tigers this season.

Marshall Jr. currently ranks third in the SEC in receiving yards and touchdowns. Over the past two seasons, Marshall has 23 touchdown receptions.

