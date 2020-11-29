Saints extend win streak to 8 games with a blowout win over the QB-less Broncos

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Well the Kendall Hinton QB experiment went as expected, horribly wrong for the Broncos.

All quarterbacks on the Denver Broncos’ roster were ineligible to play in Sunday’s game against the Saints after being deemed high-risk due to COVID protocols. Practice squad wide receiver, Hinton, came in on emergency duty and went 1-of-9 passing for 13 yards, and two interceptions.

His poor performance, along with a strong running game by the Saints, earned New Orleans the victory, 31-3.

For the Saints, Taysom Hill and Latavius Murray both found the end zone twice on rushing touchdowns. Murray scored on 36 and 7-yard touchdowns.

The Saints (9-2) now own an 8-game winning streak.

