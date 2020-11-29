Advertisement

Saints extend win streak to 8 games with a blowout win over the QB-less Broncos

Taysom Hill celebrates one of his two TD runs.
Taysom Hill celebrates one of his two TD runs.(Source: New Orleans Saints)
Published: Nov. 29, 2020 at 5:47 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Well the Kendall Hinton QB experiment went as expected, horribly wrong for the Broncos.

All quarterbacks on the Denver Broncos’ roster were ineligible to play in Sunday’s game against the Saints after being deemed high-risk due to COVID protocols. Practice squad wide receiver, Hinton, came in on emergency duty and went 1-of-9 passing for 13 yards, and two interceptions.

His poor performance, along with a strong running game by the Saints, earned New Orleans the victory, 31-3.

For the Saints, Taysom Hill and Latavius Murray both found the end zone twice on rushing touchdowns. Murray scored on 36 and 7-yard touchdowns.

The Saints (9-2) now own an 8-game winning streak.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks to reporters at a briefing on the state's efforts...
Statement from Gov. Edwards on U.S. Supreme Court Refusing to Hear Challenge to COVID Mitigation Measures
The shooting took place Friday night on Vine Street. KALB spoke with Scott Ferguson, Bunkie’s...
Bunkie shooting leaves one man fighting for his life
Convicted killer up for parole, law enforcement say it’s a danger to the public
The family memories of Raynell Hicks held a candlelight vigil in memory of the 34-year-old,...
Family members hold a candlelight vigil for Raynell Hicks
Source: AP Images
Many Man Killed in Winn Parish Crash, High Speed Suspected Factor

Latest News

A few of our local teams got some steals on Black Friday by winning their first-round playoff...
Central Louisiana teams advance to the 2nd round of playoffs
Central Louisiana teams advance to the 2nd round of playoffs
Central Louisiana teams advance to the 2nd round of playoffs
The bench scored 57 points, as the LSUA men’s basketball team had its biggest margin of victory...
Bench scores 57 as General roll over Thomas in final game of Battle at the Beach
Bench scores 57 as General roll over Thomas in final game of Battle at the Beach
Bench scores 57 as General roll over Thomas in final game of Battle at the Beach
New Orleans Saints were fined, and lost a draft pick for locker room celebration.
Saints fined, lose draft pick for not wearing masks in postgame locker celebration