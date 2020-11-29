Advertisement

Who is the mystery QB the Broncos will start against the Saints

Broncos WR Kendall Hinton will starts at QB in match up against the Saints Nov. 29
Broncos WR Kendall Hinton will starts at QB in match up against the Saints Nov. 29(Source: https://twitter.com/Broncos)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Nov. 29, 2020 at 3:04 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - All quarterbacks on the Denver Broncos’ roster are ineligible to play in Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints after being deemed high-risk due to COVID protocols.

The Broncos four quarterbacks are Drew Lock, Jeff Driskel, Brett Rypien, and Blake Bortles. None of the four QB’s were wearing masks at the time of exposure.

So, now the big question is who will play quarterback for the Broncos. Well, that would be former Wake Forest quarterback and current Denver wide receiver, Kendall Hinton.

Hinton is a practice squad wide receiver who has never played an NFL snap. The last time he played QB, 2018, when he completed 2-of-8 passes for two yards, with an interception.

The Broncos tried to sign quality control coach Rob Calabrese to the roster as a quarterback, but that was denied by the NFL. The league put a rule in place blocking these kinds of moves, to stop teams from hiding potential players on coaching staffs. Calabrese played QB at Central Florida.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks to reporters at a briefing on the state's efforts...
Statement from Gov. Edwards on U.S. Supreme Court Refusing to Hear Challenge to COVID Mitigation Measures
The shooting took place Friday night on Vine Street. KALB spoke with Scott Ferguson, Bunkie’s...
Bunkie shooting leaves one man fighting for his life
Convicted killer up for parole, law enforcement say it’s a danger to the public
The family memories of Raynell Hicks held a candlelight vigil in memory of the 34-year-old,...
Family members hold a candlelight vigil for Raynell Hicks
Source: AP Images
Many Man Killed in Winn Parish Crash, High Speed Suspected Factor

Latest News

A few of our local teams got some steals on Black Friday by winning their first-round playoff...
Central Louisiana teams advance to the 2nd round of playoffs
Central Louisiana teams advance to the 2nd round of playoffs
Central Louisiana teams advance to the 2nd round of playoffs
The bench scored 57 points, as the LSUA men’s basketball team had its biggest margin of victory...
Bench scores 57 as General roll over Thomas in final game of Battle at the Beach
Bench scores 57 as General roll over Thomas in final game of Battle at the Beach
Bench scores 57 as General roll over Thomas in final game of Battle at the Beach
New Orleans Saints were fined, and lost a draft pick for locker room celebration.
Saints fined, lose draft pick for not wearing masks in postgame locker celebration