Who is the mystery QB the Broncos will start against the Saints

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - All quarterbacks on the Denver Broncos’ roster are ineligible to play in Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints after being deemed high-risk due to COVID protocols.

The Broncos four quarterbacks are Drew Lock, Jeff Driskel, Brett Rypien, and Blake Bortles. None of the four QB’s were wearing masks at the time of exposure.

So, now the big question is who will play quarterback for the Broncos. Well, that would be former Wake Forest quarterback and current Denver wide receiver, Kendall Hinton.

Hinton is a practice squad wide receiver who has never played an NFL snap. The last time he played QB, 2018, when he completed 2-of-8 passes for two yards, with an interception.

The Broncos tried to sign quality control coach Rob Calabrese to the roster as a quarterback, but that was denied by the NFL. The league put a rule in place blocking these kinds of moves, to stop teams from hiding potential players on coaching staffs. Calabrese played QB at Central Florida.

