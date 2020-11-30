2021 Krewe of Janus Mardi Gras Parade canceled

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Krewe of Janus has announced that their annual Mardi Gras parade in Monroe and West Monroe will not happen next year.

Organizers made the announcement on Monday, saying they are canceling all 2021 festivities due to COVID-19.

Hailey Kenly, one of the captains for the Krewe of Janus, says it was a decision that was made very carefully.

“It’s not socially acceptable for us to have such a large gathering, and to go through the parade streets with revelers that can’t social distance appropriately, nor any of our social functions,” Kenly said.

In a news release, they said, “After consulting with local government officials, It is with great disappointment that the Captains announce the cancellation of the 2021 festivities for the Krewe of Janus. It would not be socially responsible to proceed with the parade and such large events in light of the COVID-19 virus. Judy Babb has advised that the members of Krewe de Rivière are scheduled to meet this Tuesday, December 1st, and will advise the status of their festivities after that time.

“We hope the community understands this difficult decision and know that the Krewe of Janus members are now anxiously awaiting the 2021-2022 season. Laissez Les Bons Temps Rouler!”

The annual Krewe of Janus parade is one of the biggest yearly events in the ArkLaMiss. The tradition dates back to 1984 and the Krewe estimates over 175,000 people from around the region have attended in recent years.

“The good times will roll. The goal is to roll in 2022,” Kenly said. “So let’s stay positive and hope that we can get past all of this and get back to a great Carnival season in the upcoming year.”

The area’s newest parade, organized by Krewe de Rivière, was also being planned for next year after having its first run in 2020.. We will update you with their decision when they share it.

