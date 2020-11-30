$8,500 reward offered for information on shot black bear in St. Mary Parish

(LDWF) - Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Enforcement agents are seeking leads for an illegally killed black bear in St. Mary Parish.

LDWF agents were alerted about a dead black bear off of Log Bayou Rd. on Nov. 9 near Centerville. Agents responded to the scene and collected the 350-pound adult male bear. A necropsy revealed that the bear was shot by a rifle a few days before Nov. 9.

The Humane Society of the United States is offering up to $5,000, the Acadiana Chapter of Safari Club International is offering up to $2,500, and LDWF’s Operation Game Thief program is offering up to $1,000 for a total of $8,500 in reward money. This reward money is for anyone with information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the illegal killing of this black bear.

The LDWF Enforcement Division is also still investigating a different illegal black bear shooting in St. Mary Parish from May 17 off of Hunting Rd. south of Franklin. This bear was also shot by a rifle and was found a few miles from the bear found off of Log Bayou Rd. There is a $6,000 reward for anyone with information that leads to an arrest conviction for this bear. It is unknown if the two bears are connected to the same shooter at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this illegal killing should call the Louisiana Operation Game Thief hotline at 1-800-442-2511 or use LDWF’s tip411 program. To use the tip411 program, citizens can text LADWF and their tip to 847411 or download the “LADWF Tips” iPhone and Android app from the Apple App Store or Google Play free of charge.

The hotline and the tip411 program are monitored 24 hours a day. Upon request, informants can remain anonymous.

