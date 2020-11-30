Advertisement

$8,500 reward offered for information on shot black bear in St. Mary Parish

FILE - In this May 17, 2015, file photo, a Louisiana black bear, sub-species of the black bear...
FILE - In this May 17, 2015, file photo, a Louisiana black bear, sub-species of the black bear that was protected under the Endangered Species Act, is seen in a water oak tree in Marksville, La. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)(KNOE)
By LDWF
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 3:49 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(LDWF) - Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Enforcement agents are seeking leads for an illegally killed black bear in St. Mary Parish.

LDWF agents were alerted about a dead black bear off of Log Bayou Rd. on Nov. 9 near Centerville.  Agents responded to the scene and collected the 350-pound adult male bear.  A necropsy revealed that the bear was shot by a rifle a few days before Nov. 9.

The Humane Society of the United States is offering up to $5,000, the Acadiana Chapter of Safari Club International is offering up to $2,500, and LDWF’s Operation Game Thief program is offering up to $1,000 for a total of $8,500 in reward money.  This reward money is for anyone with information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the illegal killing of this black bear.

The LDWF Enforcement Division is also still investigating a different illegal black bear shooting in St. Mary Parish from May 17 off of Hunting Rd. south of Franklin.  This bear was also shot by a rifle and was found a few miles from the bear found off of Log Bayou Rd.  There is a $6,000 reward for anyone with information that leads to an arrest conviction for this bear.  It is unknown if the two bears are connected to the same shooter at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this illegal killing should call the Louisiana Operation Game Thief hotline at 1-800-442-2511 or use LDWF’s tip411 program.  To use the tip411 program, citizens can text LADWF and their tip to 847411 or download the “LADWF Tips” iPhone and Android app from the Apple App Store or Google Play free of charge.

The hotline and the tip411 program are monitored 24 hours a day. Upon request, informants can remain anonymous.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 LDWF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting took place Friday night on Vine Street. KALB spoke with Scott Ferguson, Bunkie’s...
Bunkie shooting leaves one man fighting for his life
FILE: Bar
RPPJ: Bars to cease all on-premises services for indoor consumption
Source: AP Images
Many Man Killed in Winn Parish Crash, High Speed Suspected Factor
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks to reporters at a briefing on the state's efforts...
Statement from Gov. Edwards on U.S. Supreme Court Refusing to Hear Challenge to COVID Mitigation Measures
Source: AP Images
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations

Latest News

Customers are choosing more online shopping this year because of COVID-19 instead of in-person...
Online shopping increasing due to COVID-19
Cenla stores have Cyber Monday deals on websites
Gage Schouest, 19, of Galvez, La.
Galvez man accused of stabbing juvenile during fight, deputies say
‘Pets should be inside’: Local animal hospital gives tips ahead of freeze
Keeping pets warm during freezing temperatures