AG Landry announces several arrests for internet crimes against children

The following was released to KALB by the Office of Attorney General Jeff Landry:

BATON ROUGE, La. - Attorney General Jeff Landry announced on Monday, Nov. 30 that his Cyber Crime Unit has made five more arrests throughout Louisiana.

“My team and our law enforcement partners continue to do more with less to keep our State’s children safe,” said AG Landry. “I am very proud of the work they do every day to bring child predators to justice, and I hope they get the resources necessary to do their jobs even more effectively during this time of increased online activity.”

Jared Wilkinson, 20, of Jackson, was arrested and charged with 50 counts of pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13 (possession). The arrest was the result of a joint investigation with the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation, Louisiana State Police, East Feliciana Sheriff’s Office and Jackson Police Department. Wilkinson was booked into the East Feliciana Parish Jail.

Pedro Moreno, 40, of Denham Springs, was arrested and charged with 7 counts of pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13 (possession). The arrest was the result of a joint investigation with the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation, Homeland Security Investigations, Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office and Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office. Moreno was originally booked by into the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center as a fugitive then subsequently booked into the Livingston Parish Jail.

Mostafa Rasheed, 40, of Baton Rouge, was arrested and charged with 13 counts of pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13 (possession) and four counts of sexual abuse of an animal. The arrest was the result of a joint investigation with the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation, Homeland Security Investigations, Federal Bureau of Investigation, East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office and New Iberia Police Department. Rasheed was booked into the East Baton Parish Prison.

Gregory Pratt, 53, of West Monroe, was arrested and charged with one count of pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13 (possession). The arrest was the result of an investigation by the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation. Pratt was booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center.

Charles Howell IV, 61, of Terrytown, was arrested and charged with one count of pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13 (possession). The arrest was the result of a joint investigation with the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation, Homeland Security Investigations and Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office. Howell was booked into the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center.

