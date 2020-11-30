Central Louisiana teams advance to the 2nd round of playoffs
Published: Nov. 29, 2020 at 7:53 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
CENTRAL LOUISIANA (KALB) - A few of our local teams got some steals on Black Friday by winning their first-round playoff game.
The list of matchups are listed below, the home teams are second.
CLASS 5A
#11 Haughton vs #6 ASH
CLASS 4A
#12 Minden vs #5 Leesville
#14 North Desoto vs #3 Tioga
CLASS 3A
CLASS 2A
#16 South Plaquemines vs #1 Many
#13 Bunkie vs #4 St. Helena
#14 Rosepine vs #3 Loreauville
#11 Avoyelles vs #6 Kinder
#10 Port Allen vs #7 Ferriday
CLASS 1A
#20 LaSalle vs #4 White Castle
#12 Block vs #5 Homer
