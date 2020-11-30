Central Louisiana teams advance to the 2nd round of playoffs

CENTRAL LOUISIANA (KALB) - A few of our local teams got some steals on Black Friday by winning their first-round playoff game.

The list of matchups are listed below, the home teams are second.

CLASS 5A

#11 Haughton vs #6 ASH

CLASS 4A

#12 Minden vs #5 Leesville

#14 North Desoto vs #3 Tioga

CLASS 3A

CLASS 2A

#16 South Plaquemines vs #1 Many

#13 Bunkie vs #4 St. Helena

#14 Rosepine vs #3 Loreauville

#11 Avoyelles vs #6 Kinder

#10 Port Allen vs #7 Ferriday

CLASS 1A

#20 LaSalle vs #4 White Castle

#12 Block vs #5 Homer

