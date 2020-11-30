Crime Stoppers looking for burglary suspect from Forest Hill area incidents

The following information has been provided by Crime Stoppers:

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (Crime Stoppers) - Authorities are seeking information on a black male who was seen riding a bicycle on November 27 in the area of Fish Hatchery Road, allegedly stealing items out of vehicles.

Miscellaneous items were stolen from the vehicles, with an approximate value of $500. The burglaries were also said to have occurred on Hwy 112, Paul Cemetery Road and Perry Road in Forest Hill.

If you have any information about this suspect, please contact RPSO or Crime Stoppers at 443-7867.

