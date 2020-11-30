Advertisement

Dr. Tiffany Franklin appointed to Governor Edwards Juvenile Justice Advisory Board

Tiffany W. Franklin, Ph.D.
By Southern University Ag Center
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 2:42 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
The following information has been provided by the Southern University Ag Center

BATON ROUGE, La. (Southern University Ag Center) - Tiffany W. Franklin, Ph.D., has been appointed by Governor John Bel Edwards to serve on his Advisory Board of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention.

Dr. Franklin was initially appointed to serve on the board, which assists in the establishment of juvenile justice policy by providing advice and counsel to the Louisiana Commission on Law Enforcement, the Louisiana Legislature, and the Governor on ways to facilitate greater juvenile justice system effectiveness, in 2017. She was reappointed to the board by Governor Edwards on October 30, 2020.

“Being part of this advisory committee puts me in the position to propose effective policy changes to our state’s juvenile justice system, serving all youth, primarily those disproportionately incarcerated,” stated Frankin.

She is also a member of the Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention’s Federal Advisory Committee on Juvenile Justice (FACJJ), serving in her second year.

Dr. Franklin is the Associate Youth Specialist and Program Leader of  4-H Youth Development at the Southern University Agricultural Research and Extension Center. In this capacity, she also coordinates programming to develop School Gardens in food desert areas near Southern University, as well as Prison-Based programs serving those incarcerated, along with their families.

