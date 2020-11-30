Jackson Parish man charged with raping nursing home resident
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 11:50 AM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
JACKSON PARISH, La. (KNOE) - A man in Jackson Parish is accused of raping a nursing home resident.
Jackson Parish Sheriff Andy Brown confirmed that they arrested 19-year-old Jayson Allen Morrow on November 23 on a charge of First Degree Rape.
The victim was a resident at Forest Haven Resident Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Jonesboro. The suspect was a staff member.
He was booked into Jackson Parish Correctional Center.
