Jackson Parish man charged with raping nursing home resident

Morrow
Morrow(Jackson Parish Sheriff's Office)
By KNOE Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 11:50 AM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
JACKSON PARISH, La. (KNOE) - A man in Jackson Parish is accused of raping a nursing home resident.

Jackson Parish Sheriff Andy Brown confirmed that they arrested 19-year-old Jayson Allen Morrow on November 23 on a charge of First Degree Rape.

The victim was a resident at Forest Haven Resident Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Jonesboro. The suspect was a staff member.

He was booked into Jackson Parish Correctional Center.

