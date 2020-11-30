Jackson Parish man charged with raping nursing home resident

JACKSON PARISH, La. (KNOE) - A man in Jackson Parish is accused of raping a nursing home resident.

Jackson Parish Sheriff Andy Brown confirmed that they arrested 19-year-old Jayson Allen Morrow on November 23 on a charge of First Degree Rape.

The victim was a resident at Forest Haven Resident Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Jonesboro. The suspect was a staff member.

He was booked into Jackson Parish Correctional Center.

