LSU linebacker Cox named semifinalist for Butkus Award

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU senior linebacker Jabril Cox has been named one of 16 semifinalist for the Butkus Award, which goes to the best linebacker in college football. He is one of eight linebackers from the SEC to be named a semifinalist.

In his lone season with the Tigers Cox has recorded 36 total tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, one sack and two interceptions.

Devin White won the Butkus Award in 2018 and is the only Tiger to win the award.

The senior linebacker has also accepted an invite to play in the Senior Bowl next spring.

Cox is a 6-foot-4, 231-pound graduate transfer linebacker from North Dakota State. He won back-to-back Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) national titles with the Bison. He was a two-time All-America at North Dakota State.

He finished his career with the Bison with 258 tackles, 32 tackles for loss, and 14 sacks. He also had six interceptions and scored two defensive touchdowns.

