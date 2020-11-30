Many Man Killed in Winn Parish Crash, High Speed Suspected Factor

The following information has been provided by Louisiana State Police, Troop E:

WINN PARISH, La. (Louisiana State Police) - On November 29, 2020, shortly after 12:00 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a single-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 84, west of Winnfield. This crash claimed the life of 21-year-old Jacob A. Patton, of Many. High speed is a suspected factor in this crash.

The initial investigation revealed a 2001 GMC Sierra pickup, driven by Patton, was traveling westbound on U.S. Highway 84. For reasons still under investigation, Patton lost control of his vehicle, exited the roadway, and struck a tree.

Patton, who was restrained, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. A toxicology sample was obtained and submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.

Louisiana State Troopers wish to remind motorists to obey all speed limit signs and avoid all distractions. Speeding reduces a driver’s ability to steer safely around curves or objects in the roadway, extends the distance necessary to stop a vehicle, and increases the distance a vehicle travels while the driver reacts to a situation. Speeding and other aggressive driving behaviors are among the leading causes of highway crashes and fatalities.

In 2020, Troop E Troopers have investigated 48 fatal crashes resulting in 56 fatalities.

