‘Pets should be inside’: Local animal hospital gives tips ahead of freeze

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The First Alert Weather team is tracking below-freezing temperatures for overnight and early Tuesday morning.

A local veterinarian believes pet owners should take proactive steps to keep them safe.

“These are the temperatures where we really want to see your animals, dogs and cats indoors,” said Morgan McDaniel, veterinarian and co-owner of Montgomery Animal Hospital.

Like people, animals are affected by cold weather and it could be dangerous.

“Unfortunately animals can die from being left in the cold,” McDaniel said.

She said pet owners who can’t house their animals inside should focus on the necessities.

“Make sure they have food, warmth and shelter,” she said. “Definitely protection from the wind, some type of dog house or cat house where they can get into something where they’re not feeling the effects of the wind.”

McDaniel also said animals left in the cold are more susceptible to illness. Pets that are thin-haired, small, old and/or young could be at the greatest risk.

