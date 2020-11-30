Advertisement

Ragin Cajuns move up in AP Top 25

By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Nov. 29, 2020 at 6:01 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
NEW YORK (WAFB) - Alabama remains the top team in the nation, followed by Notre Dame at No. 2 in both major college football polls.

The top four teams remain the same in the AP Top 25 Poll.

The Clemson Tigers moved to No. 3 in the AMWAY Coaches Poll following their 52-17 win over Pittsburgh. Ohio State fell one spot to No. 4 after their game against Illinois was canceled due to a COVID-19 outbreak within the Buckeyes’ program.

UL-Lafayette moved up three spots in the AMWAY Coaches Poll to No. 21 and moved up to No. 20 in the AP Top 25 after they dominated UL-Monroe.

AP TOP 25 POLL:

  1. Alabama (8-0) [62 first-place votes]
  2. Notre Dame (9-0)
  3. Ohio State (4-0)
  4. Clemson (8-1)
  5. Texas A&M (6-1)
  6. Florida (7-1)
  7. Cincinnati (8-0)
  8. BYU (9-0)
  9. Miami (7-1)
  10. Indiana (5-1)
  11. Georgia (6-2)
  12. Iowa State (6-2)
  13. Oklahoma (6-2)
  14. Coastal Carolina (9-0)
  15. Marshall (7-0)
  16. Northwestern (5-1)
  17. USC (3-0)
  18. Wisconsin (2-1)
  19. Oklahoma State (6-2)
  20. Louisiana-Lafayette (8-1)
  21. Oregon (3-1)
  22. Tulsa (5-1)
  23. Washington (3-0)
  24. Iowa (4-2)
  25. Liberty (9-1)

AMWAY COACHES POLL:

  1. Alabama (8-0) [59 first-place votes]
  2. Notre Dame (9-0) [2 first-place votes]
  3. Clemson (8-1)
  4. Ohio State (4-0) [1 first-place vote]
  5. Florida (7-1)
  6. Texas A&M (6-1)
  7. Cincinnati (8-0)
  8. BYU (9-0)
  9. Miami (7-1)
  10. Georgia (6-2)
  11. Indiana (5-1)
  12. Iowa State (7-2)
  13. Oklahoma (6-2)
  14. Coastal Carolina (9-0)
  15. Marshall (7-0)
  16. USC (3-0)
  17. Northwestern (5-1)
  18. Oklahoma State (6-2)
  19. Wisconsin (2-1)
  20. Oregon (3-1)
  21. Louisiana-Lafayette (8-1)
  22. Tulsa (5-1)
  23. Washington (3-0)
  24. Iowa (4-2)
  25. Liberty (9-1)

