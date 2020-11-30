Ragin Cajuns move up in AP Top 25

NEW YORK (WAFB) - Alabama remains the top team in the nation, followed by Notre Dame at No. 2 in both major college football polls.

The top four teams remain the same in the AP Top 25 Poll.

The Clemson Tigers moved to No. 3 in the AMWAY Coaches Poll following their 52-17 win over Pittsburgh. Ohio State fell one spot to No. 4 after their game against Illinois was canceled due to a COVID-19 outbreak within the Buckeyes’ program.

UL-Lafayette moved up three spots in the AMWAY Coaches Poll to No. 21 and moved up to No. 20 in the AP Top 25 after they dominated UL-Monroe.

AP TOP 25 POLL:

Alabama (8-0) [62 first-place votes] Notre Dame (9-0) Ohio State (4-0) Clemson (8-1) Texas A&M (6-1) Florida (7-1) Cincinnati (8-0) BYU (9-0) Miami (7-1) Indiana (5-1) Georgia (6-2) Iowa State (6-2) Oklahoma (6-2) Coastal Carolina (9-0) Marshall (7-0) Northwestern (5-1) USC (3-0) Wisconsin (2-1) Oklahoma State (6-2) Louisiana-Lafayette (8-1) Oregon (3-1) Tulsa (5-1) Washington (3-0) Iowa (4-2) Liberty (9-1)

AMWAY COACHES POLL:

Alabama (8-0) [59 first-place votes] Notre Dame (9-0) [2 first-place votes] Clemson (8-1) Ohio State (4-0) [1 first-place vote] Florida (7-1) Texas A&M (6-1) Cincinnati (8-0) BYU (9-0) Miami (7-1) Georgia (6-2) Indiana (5-1) Iowa State (7-2) Oklahoma (6-2) Coastal Carolina (9-0) Marshall (7-0) USC (3-0) Northwestern (5-1) Oklahoma State (6-2) Wisconsin (2-1) Oregon (3-1) Louisiana-Lafayette (8-1) Tulsa (5-1) Washington (3-0) Iowa (4-2) Liberty (9-1)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.