Rapides Parish Library returning to curbside service

The following was released to KALB courtesy of the Rapides Parish Library:

ALEXANDRIA, La. - Rapides Parish Library Director Celise Reech-Harper announces that the library system will return to curbside service on Tuesday, December 1, 2020.

All locations will reopen to curbside service with the same hours that were in place before the recent closure. The staff members remain committed to providing resources and services to the community while honoring the recommendations of local officials and the Louisiana Department of Health based upon infection rates in our community.

In serving Rapides Parish, RPL’s current prime focus is providing exemplary service while protecting the health and safety of each community member. Therefore, the Library will return to its modern, efficient and safe curbside service only.

How to borrow items through curbside service:

Patrons may place holds and requests on Library items through the Library’s website at https://www.rpl.org or by contacting their Library branch of choice.

Once the items are ready for pick up, a staff member will contact the patron to schedule a curbside pick up time.

When the patron arrives at the branch to pick up items, the patron may call the staff members to let them know the patron has arrived or may use the new Curbside Communicator app to notify them. There is a sign posted at each RPL location that includes the circulation desk phone number as well the number to text through Curbside Communicator.

Next, a library staff member will bring the requested items out to you. We request that patrons remain in their vehicle or safely distanced.

Additional services include:

Donation acceptance with a quarantine.

Printing of documents transmitted via WiFi from your personal laptop or mobile device at no charge with a maximum of 20 pages.

Virtual storytime and events.

Grab-n-go crafts that you may pick up with a scheduled reservation.

Virtual services remain available. Virtual services include special art and science events offered via the Library’s YouTube channel, storytime on the library’s general Facebook page ( //fb.me/rapideslibrary ) on Tuesdays at 9 am and Fridays at 2 pm, and the e-branch (www.rpl.org) which includes e-books, e-audiobooks, magazines, music, movies and more. If a library card is needed, e-mail your full name and date of birth to virtual@rpl.org, If you cannot remember your library card number or need to have your pin number reset, include this information in your e-mail. If you need e-branch technical support, please call 318-445-2411 x 1050. You may access WiFi in the parking lot of each physical library location.

The Rapides Parish Library administration, board and staff encourage all patrons to follow the recommendations of local officials and the Louisiana Department of Health. As always, we look forward to meeting our community’s changing needs in a safe, friendly, and welcoming manner.

