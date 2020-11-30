Revolutionary Black Panther Party providing assistance to the community

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - One local organization plans to their part in keeping everyone warm and feed.

Sunday evening, the Revolutionary Black Panther Party (RBPP) held their free food program on Bolton Avenue near the Family Dollar. The panther party says their mission is to feed, clothe, shelter, and defend the people and community.

“I’ve been getting positive feedback,” Bernard Winn, the general for the Alexandria Revolutionary Black Panther Party, said. “I’m glad that people are looking at the panther party as something positive and needed in the community.”

The Revolutionary Black Panther Party says they’ll be doing food program giveaways every two weeks.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.