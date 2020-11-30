Advertisement

RoyOMartin-Plywood to hold hiring event Dec. 3 in Alexandria

RoyOMartin
RoyOMartin(KALB)
By RoyOMartin
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 2:22 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
The following information has been provided by RoyOMartin:

ALEXANDRIA, La. (RoyOMartin) - RoyOMartin’s plywood-manufacturing plant in Chopin, Louisiana, will hold a special, COVID-compliant drive-by hiring event for production team members on Thursday, December 3, 2020, in the Alexandria Mall parking lot at the former Capital One Bank location (3499 Masonic Drive).

Jobseekers may drive through any time between noon and 5 p.m. to receive information and drop off a resume. Company representatives will be on hand to collect resumes and provide details about scheduled interviews the following day at the Rapides American Job Center, also in Alexandria.

This career fair is for potential production team members. Upon hire, all positions will be located at RoyOMartin-Plywood in Chopin, Louisiana. The starting pay for production team members at RoyOMartin-Plywood is $14.50 an hour, with the potential to earn up to $22.50 an hour through on-the-job training.

For more information about the RoyOMartin-Plywood hiring event, look for “Upcoming Hiring Events” on the Careers page at royomartin.com or call Mark Rills, human resources manager, at 800-299-5174.

