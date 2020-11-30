Advertisement

RPPJ: Bars to cease all on-premises services for indoor consumption

FILE: Bar
FILE: Bar(KALB)
By RPPJ
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 2:07 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
The following information has been provided by the Rapides Parish Police Jury:

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (RPPJ) - According to the police jury, Rapides Parish has received a notification from the State of Louisiana, Office of Alcohol and Tobacco Control, that the recent positivity rate for COVID-19 in the parish has now excessed 5% for two consecutive weeks.

Therefore, all bars are required to cease all indoor on-premise consumption, pursuant to Gov. Edwards’ proclamation (168 JBE 2020), issued Nov. 25 - Dec. 23.

All bars must immediately cease on-premises service for indoor consumption.

