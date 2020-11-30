Saints fined, lose draft pick for not wearing masks in postgame locker celebration

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NFL fined the New Orleans Saints $500,000 and took away a 7th-round draft pick for not wearing masks during a post-game locker room celebration after beating the Tampa Bay Bucs. That’s according to a report by ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The Saints have appealed the league’s decision according to Schefter.

This is the second time this season the NFL has fined the Saints for a mask violation. Sean Payton was fined $100,000 and the Saints $250,000 because Payton was not wearing a mask on the Las Vegas sidelines against the Raiders.

