Saints fined, lose draft pick for not wearing masks in postgame locker celebration

By Garland Gillen
Published: Nov. 29, 2020 at 6:04 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NFL fined the New Orleans Saints $500,000 and took away a 7th-round draft pick for not wearing masks during a post-game locker room celebration after beating the Tampa Bay Bucs. That’s according to a report by ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The Saints have appealed the league’s decision according to Schefter.

This is the second time this season the NFL has fined the Saints for a mask violation. Sean Payton was fined $100,000 and the Saints $250,000 because Payton was not wearing a mask on the Las Vegas sidelines against the Raiders.

