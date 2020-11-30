Sheriff: Man hunting near White Castle dies after being hit by train
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
IBERVILLE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A man has died after being hit by a train in Iberville Parish Monday, Nov. 30, according to the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office.
The incident happened around 7:30 a.m.
Sheriff Brett Stassi says the man was rabbit hunting along the railroad tracks between White Castle and Nottoway.
According to Stassi, the man was trying to get a dog out of the way of the oncoming train and didn’t realize how close it was to him.
The man’s identity has not yet been released.
