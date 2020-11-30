Advertisement

Sheriff: Man hunting near White Castle dies after being hit by train

Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi says a man hunting along the railroad tracks near White...
Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi says a man hunting along the railroad tracks near White Castle, La. died after being hit by a train around 7:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 30, 2020.(Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office)
By WAFB staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
IBERVILLE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A man has died after being hit by a train in Iberville Parish Monday, Nov. 30, according to the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The incident happened around 7:30 a.m.

Sheriff Brett Stassi says the man was rabbit hunting along the railroad tracks between White Castle and Nottoway.

According to Stassi, the man was trying to get a dog out of the way of the oncoming train and didn’t realize how close it was to him.

The man’s identity has not yet been released.

