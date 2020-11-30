Southern baseball head coach Kerrick Jackson steps down to take position in MLB

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Kerrick Jackson, the head coach of the Southern baseball team, has left the Jaguar program for a position in Major League Baseball.

Jackson led the Jags to a SWAC title and NCAA tournament appearance in his second season. He was also named SWAC Coach of the Year.

Southern reported Jackson turned in his resignation Monday, Nov. 30 to accept a position as the president of the MLB Draft League.

“On behalf of the Jaguar Nation, I want to express my sincerest appreciation to Coach Jackson for his dedication and service while leading our baseball program,” said Director of Athletics Roman Banks. “His tenure, as the Head Baseball coach, will be remembered for his unwavering commitment to our student-athletes, not only on the baseball diamond but in the classroom as well. We appreciate him for developing young people and bringing us back to the top of the SWAC with our championship run. While we are certainly disappointed to see Kerrick and his family leave our program, we are excited for their new opportunity.”

In his three seasons at the helm, Jackson compiled a 47-67 record.

