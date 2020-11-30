Advertisement

Southern baseball head coach Kerrick Jackson steps down to take position in MLB

Southern baseball head coach Kerrick Jackson
Southern baseball head coach Kerrick Jackson(Josh Auzenne)
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 12:12 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Kerrick Jackson, the head coach of the Southern baseball team, has left the Jaguar program for a position in Major League Baseball.

Jackson led the Jags to a SWAC title and NCAA tournament appearance in his second season. He was also named SWAC Coach of the Year.

Southern reported Jackson turned in his resignation Monday, Nov. 30 to accept a position as the president of the MLB Draft League.

“On behalf of the Jaguar Nation, I want to express my sincerest appreciation to Coach Jackson for his dedication and service while leading our baseball program,” said Director of Athletics Roman Banks. “His tenure, as the Head Baseball coach, will be remembered for his unwavering commitment to our student-athletes, not only on the baseball diamond but in the classroom as well. We appreciate him for developing young people and bringing us back to the top of the SWAC with our championship run. While we are certainly disappointed to see Kerrick and his family leave our program, we are excited for their new opportunity.”

In his three seasons at the helm, Jackson compiled a 47-67 record.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting took place Friday night on Vine Street. KALB spoke with Scott Ferguson, Bunkie’s...
Bunkie shooting leaves one man fighting for his life
FILE: Bar
RPPJ: Bars to cease all on-premises services for indoor consumption
Source: AP Images
Many Man Killed in Winn Parish Crash, High Speed Suspected Factor
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks to reporters at a briefing on the state's efforts...
Statement from Gov. Edwards on U.S. Supreme Court Refusing to Hear Challenge to COVID Mitigation Measures
Source: AP Images
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations

Latest News

LSU defensive back Jabril Cox (19) against Arkansas during an NCAA college football game...
LSU linebacker Cox named semifinalist for Butkus Award
A few of our local teams got some steals on Black Friday by winning their first-round playoff...
Central Louisiana teams advance to the 2nd round of playoffs
Central Louisiana teams advance to the 2nd round of playoffs
Central Louisiana teams advance to the 2nd round of playoffs
The bench scored 57 points, as the LSUA men’s basketball team had its biggest margin of victory...
Bench scores 57 as General roll over Thomas in final game of Battle at the Beach