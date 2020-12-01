3 children die from injuries sustained in house fire in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Baton Rouge Fire Department say three children have now died following a house fire that happened late Thursday, Nov. 26.

Crews were called out just before 11:30 p.m. on Thursday to the 6600 block of Nottingham Street. Firefighters arrived to find flames coming out of the front roof of the home.

An adult who had been burned by the fire and two unresponsive children were also in front of the home when crews arrived, investigators say.

The adult told firefighters there was another child still in the home that the adult was not able to reach. Officials say some firefighters began giving medical aid to the two children while others searched for the child inside the burning home.

Crews were able to locate the missing child and extinguish the flames. The child who had been missing inside of the home later died at a hospital on Nov. 27, authorities say.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner’s Office identified the first child that perished as Ca’Mayah Riley, 9.

The two other children remained in the hospital until they died from their injuries, according to the Baton Rouge Fire Department.

The second child, Janaya Richardson, 12, was pronounced dead at 6 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 28. The third child, Cardia Riley, 9-months-old, died at 6:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 30.

Firefighters say the adult was hospitalized Thursday. Authorities say they do not know what caused the fire at this time and the case remains under investigation.

Neighbors described a hellish scene Thursday night as flames consumed the house on Nottingham Street, and a mother desperately trying to save her children.

“When she went in, she went and grabbed the child and the brought the child out. It was a little girl. After she brought the child out, I went on the side of the house and bust the windows out,” says neighbor Adrian Jones. Jones called the police when he saw the fire. He tried to help until paramedics could arrive. “When she ran in the house, I went in behind her. I came out, I couldn’t see nothing as soon as I came out,” Jones adds.

Baton Rouge Fire Investigators do not know how the fire started. However, they say it started in front of the house in the living room next to a couch. The fire has left the whole neighborhood grieving.

“I felt heartbroken, it was a tragic event, especially being the holidays, Thanksgiving. To come out and see that you know I knew maybe someone was in the house, still remaining in the house. So, I just felt heartbroken and wanted to assist,” says neighbor Sed James.

East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome issued a statement about the deaths of the three children Monday, Nov. 30:

“Over the holiday, our community experienced a tragic loss with the passing of three children after a fire on Thanksgiving Day. My thoughts and prayers are with their families, their loved ones, and with all who knew them. I ask all of our residents to keep these three children and their families within your prayers,” Broome said.

