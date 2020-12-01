Advertisement

Alabama huge favorites over a struggling LSU squad

After one postponement due to an LSU COVID outbreak, the Tide and Tigers will finally meet on...
After one postponement due to an LSU COVID outbreak, the Tide and Tigers will finally meet on the field this Saturday. Alabama enters the matchup No. 1 in the country.(Crimson Tide Photo | Crimson Tide Photos / UA Athletics)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 2:27 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After one postponement due to an LSU COVID outbreak, the Tide and Tigers will finally meet on the field this Saturday. Alabama enters the matchup No. 1 in the country.

“We practiced Alabama seems like now for the third week. We kind of know them very well. Obviously a great football team, great football coach, led by their offense, 48 points a game. Mac Jones is having a tremendous year. Najee Harris is going to be the best back we see all year. Devonta Smith is an outstanding player, with 72 receptions. (Steve) Sarkisian (Alabama offensive coordinator) does a job of getting him the ball,” said LSU head coach Ed Orgeron.

Alabama has built a dynasty under Nick Saban, at LSU, Coach O is trying to do the same, but 2020 hasn’t been kind to his program.

“I feel good about what we built here over my length as the head coach. I think that we have some things to work on, we have some leadership things to work on. I have some things to work on to get better. Overall I think we built a great culture inside the building. This year has been a challenge obviously with COVID-19, other stuff going on, has kind of put a little spin on everything. You don’t know when the next guy is going to opt-out, who has opted out. I think overall we built a good culture here and we have a good, young foundation,” said Orgeron.

The Tigers are down this year, but Coach O promises, an upward trend will return for LSU.

“We built a championship program. We will be champions again. Recruiting is going well. We got some great young players. We had some stuff we have to get fixed, I know we have to fix it. I’ve done it before and I’ll do it again,” said Orgeron.

Alabama is a robust 28.5-point favorite over the Tigers. Last season, the Tide were favored by only six points in this matchup.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE: Bar
RPPJ: Bars to cease all on-premises services for indoor consumption
Morrow
Jackson Parish man charged with raping nursing home resident
Source: AP Images
Many Man Killed in Winn Parish Crash, High Speed Suspected Factor
Crime Stoppers are looking for this suspect in relation to vehicle burglaries.
Crime Stoppers looking for burglary suspect from Forest Hill area incidents
The shooting took place Friday night on Vine Street. KALB spoke with Scott Ferguson, Bunkie’s...
Bunkie shooting leaves one man fighting for his life

Latest News

FILE - In this March 8, 2019, file photo, LSU's Mondo Duplantis competes in the men's pole...
Former LSU star Mondo Duplantis named finalist for prestigious Male World Athlete of the Year award
The 2020 Class 5A State Champs continue to dominate in their season moving to 6-0 after their...
Trojans stay undefeated with win over Avoyelles
LSU defensive back Jabril Cox (19) against Arkansas during an NCAA college football game...
LSU linebacker Cox named semifinalist for Butkus Award
Southern baseball head coach Kerrick Jackson
Southern baseball head coach Kerrick Jackson steps down to take position in MLB