Alabama huge favorites over a struggling LSU squad

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After one postponement due to an LSU COVID outbreak, the Tide and Tigers will finally meet on the field this Saturday. Alabama enters the matchup No. 1 in the country.

“We practiced Alabama seems like now for the third week. We kind of know them very well. Obviously a great football team, great football coach, led by their offense, 48 points a game. Mac Jones is having a tremendous year. Najee Harris is going to be the best back we see all year. Devonta Smith is an outstanding player, with 72 receptions. (Steve) Sarkisian (Alabama offensive coordinator) does a job of getting him the ball,” said LSU head coach Ed Orgeron.

Alabama has built a dynasty under Nick Saban, at LSU, Coach O is trying to do the same, but 2020 hasn’t been kind to his program.

“I feel good about what we built here over my length as the head coach. I think that we have some things to work on, we have some leadership things to work on. I have some things to work on to get better. Overall I think we built a great culture inside the building. This year has been a challenge obviously with COVID-19, other stuff going on, has kind of put a little spin on everything. You don’t know when the next guy is going to opt-out, who has opted out. I think overall we built a good culture here and we have a good, young foundation,” said Orgeron.

The Tigers are down this year, but Coach O promises, an upward trend will return for LSU.

“We built a championship program. We will be champions again. Recruiting is going well. We got some great young players. We had some stuff we have to get fixed, I know we have to fix it. I’ve done it before and I’ll do it again,” said Orgeron.

Alabama is a robust 28.5-point favorite over the Tigers. Last season, the Tide were favored by only six points in this matchup.

