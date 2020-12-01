Advertisement

Canada: US border measures to last until virus under control

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the ban on nonessential travel with the United...
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the ban on nonessential travel with the United States won’t be lifted until COVID-19 is significantly more under control.(Source: Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 5:56 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TORONTO (AP) — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the ban on nonessential travel with the United States won’t be lifted until COVID-19 is significantly more under control everywhere in the world.

Canada and the U.S. have limited border crossings to essential travel since March.

The restrictions have been extended each month since then.

Trudeau says although President-elect Joe Biden has a different approach to the pandemic than President Donald Trump the situation in the U.S. remains serious and said it will take awhile to change that.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE: Bar
RPPJ: Bars to cease all on-premises services for indoor consumption
Morrow
Jackson Parish man charged with raping nursing home resident
Source: AP Images
Many Man Killed in Winn Parish Crash, High Speed Suspected Factor
Crime Stoppers are looking for this suspect in relation to vehicle burglaries.
Crime Stoppers looking for burglary suspect from Forest Hill area incidents
The shooting took place Friday night on Vine Street. KALB spoke with Scott Ferguson, Bunkie’s...
Bunkie shooting leaves one man fighting for his life

Latest News

Airlines rush to prepare for delivery of COVID-19 vaccines
Airlines rush to prepare for delivery of COVID-19 vaccines
FILE - In this Monday, March 16, 2020 file photo, Neal Browning receives a shot in the...
US panel: 1st vaccines to health care workers, nursing homes
Who gets COVID-19 vaccine first? CDC advisors vote
Who gets COVID-19 vaccine first? CDC advisors vote
The mega tip was paid on a tab for a single $7 beer.
Man leaves $3K tip for a beer as restaurant closes for virus