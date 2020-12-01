Galvez man accused of stabbing juvenile during fight, deputies say

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office say they have arrested a man in connection with the stabbing of a juvenile.

Authorities responded to a local hospital shortly after 12 a.m. Monday, Nov. 30 after receiving a report that someone had stabbed.

Deputies say they began investigating the incident and learned Gage Schouest, 19, of Galvez, got into a fight with a juvenile victim and stabbed the juvenile during the fight.

The victim was treated for moderate injuries at a nearby hospital.

Schouest was arrested and charged with attempted second-degree murder and booked into the Ascension Parish Jail, deputies say. No bond has been set yet for Schouset.

