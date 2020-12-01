Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys give FREE meals to Alexandria community

The following information has been provided by Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys:

ALEXANDRIA, La. (Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys ) - At Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys, we genuinely believe it is our privilege and responsibility to give back to the community. For nearly eight years, we have hosted a bike giveaway during the holiday season; and this has allowed us to give away thousands of bikes to deserving families and children across the state of Louisiana. Unfortunately, due to COVID, we will not be able to host the bike giveaway this year.

Gordon McKernan commented, “Although 2020 would have marked the 8th year of the bike giveaway, we could not have hosted this event while maintaining responsible social distancing practices. My main concern is the health and safety of my staff, clients, and winners.”

To continue our mission to give back to the community and practice proper social distancing, we have decided to host a drive-thru Christmas meal giveaway. Each Christmas meal will include a frozen turkey, stuffing mix, corn, green beans, rolls, and a pie to feed a family of four. Winners will be contacted directly by a member of the Gordon McKernan team. Each winner will need to pick up the Christmas meal on Monday, December 21, 2020, from 1 pm-3 pm at McKernan’s Alexandria Office, 3600 Jackson Street.

We know that 2020 has been hard on everyone, and we hope that this giveaway will bring some holiday cheer to you and your family.

