LDWF Enforcement Division welcomes 12 new agents at graduation

The following information has been provided by LDWF:

(LDWF) - The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) Law Enforcement Academy on Dec. 1, graduated its 33rd class of cadets into the ranks of LDWF Enforcement Division agents at a ceremony in Baton Rouge.

After eight months of training at the academy including two separate breaks due to the coronavirus, 12 newly commissioned agents are ready to begin enforcing hunting, fishing and boating regulations that govern the use of the state’s natural resources.

”The graduation of these 12 cadets is another clear indicator that our agency is getting better,” said LDWF Secretary Jack Montoucet. “As agents a lot will be asked of you in the field, but based on the training you have received in our academy, we know you will serve the people of Louisiana with courtesy, honor and professionalism.”

Col. Chad Hebert, head of the LDWF Enforcement Division, presented certificates and recited the Oath of Office making the cadet’s transition to commissioned agents official.

“It takes a lot of determination to make it through any academy, but with covid suspending training operations twice it especially shows me how much these 12 cadets wanted to become agents,” said Col. Hebert. “We are excited and proud to add these 12 cadets into the ranks of agents today.”

The 12 new agents are:

Dylan Armentor, of Lake Charles, assigned to Cameron Parish

Jacob Cramer, of Church Point, assigned to Acadia Parish

Michael Darbonne, of Eunice, assigned to Allen Parish

Ryan Durand, of Pollock, assigned to Rapides Parish

Evan Hoek, of Bossier City, assigned to Caddo Parish

Garrett Kirkland, of Clinton, assigned to Pointe Coupee Parish

Salvador Mangano, of Harahan, assigned to Jefferson Parish

Katie Matthias, of Welsh, assigned to Jefferson Davis Parish

Dustin Nash, of Jonesville, assigned to Concordia Parish

Shea Schexnaydre, of Metairie, assigned to Plaquemines Parish

Joshua Segrest, of Abbeville, assigned to Vermilion Parish

Jacob Stelly, of Grand Isle, assigned to Lafourche Parish

Col. Hebert reciting the Oath of Office (LDWF)

During the graduation ceremony, Segrest swept the awards receiving the firearms award given for the best marksman in the class, the physical training award for being the fittest and the academic award for having the highest grades. Segrest also won the overall award, which is a cumulative score from the firearms, academic and physical training categories.

At the academy, cadets train to enforce the state’s recreational boating laws, the state and federal wildlife and fisheries laws and general law enforcement work on the state’s many wildlife management areas. The academy also covers general law enforcement training equal to that of other state law enforcement officers.

The graduating agents fill vacancies in LDWF’s Enforcement Division and will be assigned to a field-training officer for their first six months of duty. Now part of the agency’s commissioned officer staff, the agents will join the ranks of those patrolling land and water to primarily detect game, fish and boating law violations. These duties require travel into Louisiana’s forests, swamps, fields, streams, bayous, lakes, marshlands, the Gulf of Mexico and on the state roadway system.

