Minden hosts free hayride tours of holiday lights

MINDEN, La. (Webster Parish Convention and Visitors Commission) - The Holidays are still LIT on the Louisiana Holiday Trail of Lights and Minden invites you to discover dozens of historic homes trimmed in Christmas décor and twinkling lights.

Come by on December 11 from 6 pm - 10 pm at 520 Broadway Street, Minden, La, 71055

This year, tours have been reimagined to be social-distance-friendly, which means additional tractors and trailers have been added to the ride. The hayride tours will begin at the Minden Civic Center, located at 520 Broadway Street and are just over two miles long, running through historic downtown Minden and the historical residential district.

Tours are provided at no cost and will only run for one night, so come out while you can and celebrate the holiday season! Tours are provided by the Webster Parish Convention and Visitors Commission.

This event is part of the Louisiana Holiday Trail of Lights, a partnership of eight festive cities celebrating the holidays in North Louisiana. For more information about the trail, visit www.holidaytrailoflights.com.

