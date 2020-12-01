Night hunting, theft leads to multiple violations in Winn Parish

The following information was released to KALB by LDWF:

WINN PARISH, La. - The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries says they have cited two Winn Parish men for alleged multiple deer hunting violations and theft charges in Winn Parish on Nov. 25, plus three other subjects in connection with the case.

LDWF says agents cited Drew L. Purvis, 28, of Winnfield, and Stephen C. Young, 29, of Atlanta, for taking deer during illegal hours, taking over the daily limit of deer, hunting from a moving vehicle, shooting a firearm from a public road, hunting on DMAP land without permission, violating deer tagging regulations, violating outlaw quadruped night hunting regulations, simple criminal damage to property and theft. Purvis was also cited for hunting without basic and big game hunting licenses, open container, driving under suspension and failing to use a turn signal.

LDWF says Sierra E. Fredericks, 19, of Winnfield, and Jeremy A. Mercer, 23, of Winnfield, were cited for possession of stolen property. Slade Anderson, 26, of Winnfield, was also cited for possession of two illegally harvested deer.

The department states that agents received game camera photos of Purvis and Young cutting locks to enter onto private property that is enrolled in the deer management assistance program (DMAP) near Winnfield. Agents also received a photo of one of the men stealing one of the 12 game cameras that were stolen from the property. LDWF says agents found Fredericks in possession of one of the game cameras and Mercer in possession of three of the game cameras.

During the investigation, LDWF says agents also discovered photographic evidence that Purvis and Young harvested four antlered deer, four antlerless deer and five hogs on Nov. 21 from the DMAP land. Six of the deer and the five hogs were harvested at night. LDWF says agents found Anderson in possession of the two deer that were taken during the day.

Taking deer during illegal hours brings a $900 to $950 fine and up to 120 days in jail. Taking over the daily limit of deer, shooting a firearm from a public road, violating outlaw quadruped night hunting regulations and hunting from a moving vehicle carries a $250 to $500 fine and up to 90 days in jail for each offense. Hunting on DMAP land without permission and violating deer tagging regulations brings a $100 to $350 fine and up to 60 days in jail for each offense. Hunting without basic and big game hunting licenses carries up to a $50 fine and 15 days in jail for each offense. Theft carries up to a $3,000 fine and five years in jail. Simple criminal damage to property brings up to a $1,000 and six months in jail.

Purvis and Young may also face civil restitution totaling $13,814 for the replacement value of the eight illegally taken deer.

