Rapides Regional and Rapides Women’s and Children’s Hospital celebrate #GivingTuesday with Toy Drive for local Children’s Advocacy Network

The following information has been provided by Rapides Regional Medical Center:

ALEXANDRIA, La. (RRMC) - On Giving Tuesday, employees at Rapides Regional Medical Center and Rapides Women’s and Children’s Hospital sponsored a holiday toy drive for The Children’s Advocacy Network.

“Every day, the staff at Rapides Women’s and Children’s Hospital takes care of children and families,” said Karen Hathorn, MSN, RN NE-BC, Rapides Women’s and Children’s Hospital administrator. “And today, on Giving Tuesday, when businesses and families are supporting and celebrating community organizations worldwide, we thought this would be the perfect day to give back to a local organization that cares for children and families, too.”

Children’s Advocacy Network works to ensure accountability, justice and child safety throughout every step of the investigation, trial and foster care placement. Programs include the Children’s Advocacy Center, Court Appointed Special Advocates and Trauma-Focused Therapy.

“Giving Tuesday encourages individuals around the world to give back to their communities with their time, talent, donations, or acts of kindness,” Hathorn said. “Today, here in Alexandria, those donations and acts of kindness look a lot like Santa’s workshop!”

RWCH and RRMC employees donated a truck full of toys such as books, games, basketballs, dolls, trucks, lotions and jewelry for children ages birth to 18 years. The donations are part of The Children’s Advocacy Network’s annual Toy Drive which ensures each CAN child receives a gift for Christmas. CAN is collecting toys for children in Rapides, LaSalle, Catahoula, Concordia, Grant, Winn and Avoyelles.

“Our CAN volunteers select from the donated toys specifically for the children they have grown to know,” said Britni Lilley, Children’s Advocacy Communications Director. “This adds just a little layer of Christmas magic to the lives of each child.”

Toy donations will be collected through Dec. 8 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the CAN office located at 1751 Jackson St in Alexandria.

