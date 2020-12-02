Advertisement

CDC to shorten COVID-19 quarantine to 10 days, 7 with test

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 6:12 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is set to shorten the recommended length of quarantine after exposure to someone who is positive for COVID-19, as the virus rages across the nation.

According to a senior administration official, the new guidelines, which are set to be released as soon as Tuesday evening, will allow people who have come in contact to someone infected with the virus to resume normal activity after 10 days, or 7 days if they receive a negative test result. That’s down from the 14-day period recommended since the onset of the pandemic.

The official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to preview the announcement, said the policy change has been discussed for some time, as scientists have studied the incubation period for the virus. It was discussed Tuesday at a White House coronavirus task force meeting.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE: Bar
RPPJ: Bars to cease all on-premises services for indoor consumption
Morrow
Jackson Parish man charged with raping nursing home resident
Source: AP Images
Many Man Killed in Winn Parish Crash, High Speed Suspected Factor
Crime Stoppers are looking for this suspect in relation to vehicle burglaries.
Crime Stoppers looking for burglary suspect from Forest Hill area incidents
The shooting took place Friday night on Vine Street. KALB spoke with Scott Ferguson, Bunkie’s...
Bunkie shooting leaves one man fighting for his life

Latest News

Airlines rush to prepare for delivery of COVID-19 vaccines
Airlines rush to prepare for delivery of COVID-19 vaccines
FILE - In this Monday, March 16, 2020 file photo, Neal Browning receives a shot in the...
US panel: 1st vaccines to health care workers, nursing homes
Who gets COVID-19 vaccine first? CDC advisors vote
Who gets COVID-19 vaccine first? CDC advisors vote
The mega tip was paid on a tab for a single $7 beer.
Man leaves $3K tip for a beer as restaurant closes for virus