Christmas Cheer Food Drive collections 2020

(KALB) - Every year, we team up with the Food Bank of Central Louisiana and the Tunica-Biloxi Tribe to put on the Christmas Cheer Food Drive! It’s a chance for students across Cenla to collect canned food for families in need. Below are totals from each parish. We will continue to update the numbers each day as the new totals come in.

Grant Parish

On Monday, students in Grant Parish donated 8,623 pounds of food for families. Last year students donated 7,500 pounds.

